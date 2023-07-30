Founder & CEO

Cristol Barrett O’Loughlin, founder and CEO of ANGEL AID CARES, is dedicated to providing relief for families affected by rare genetic diseases. ANGEL AID funds rare disease research and offers mental health support to caregivers, patients, and professionals. With a team of Health Wellness Practitioners, she leads weekly support groups and transformative wellness retreats.

Under O’Loughlin’s guidance, ANGEL AID has grown from supporting 7 Rare Mothers(tm) to over 7,000 families since 2019, aiming to reach 3.5 million in the rare disease community. The organization has expanded globally, partnering with companies like Microsoft and NORD. ANGEL AID’s commitment to growth and multilingual training ensures continued support for more families worldwide.