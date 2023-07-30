(arielle levy)

Chief Executive Officer

CLEARSTEM Skincare

Danielle Gronich, known as The Acne Guru(tm), is the CEO and formulator of CLEARSTEM Skincare, a premium non-toxic skincare line focused on correcting acne, acne scars, DNA damage, and melasma. With a background in cellular biology and genetics, her personal struggle with acne led her to leave the corporate world, pursue clinical research, and earn licenses as a clinical esthetician and acne specialist.

In 2014, she opened the San Diego Acne Clinic, offering a holistic approach that has achieved a remarkable 98% success rate in clearing acne. Gronich’s collaboration with a renowned cosmetic chemist resulted in the development of a groundbreaking serum that addresses multiple skin concerns, making CLEARSTEM a pioneer in anti-aging and anti- acne skincare. Alongside Co-Founder Kayleigh Christina, Danielle is dedicated to empowering individuals and creating positive transformations through CLEARSTEM Skincare.