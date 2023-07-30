Founder & CEO

FarmHouse Rescue

After a life-threatening illness during pregnancy, Danielle Judd’s perspective on life shifted dramatically. Determined to make a positive impact, she founded the nonprofit Farmhouse Rescue. Overcoming memory loss and depression, she adopted an off-the-track racehorse named Lovey, who inspired her to help others. Since then, Judd has rescued over 70 mistreated animals, providing hope to individuals facing various challenges, including those on the brink of suicide and those reintegrating into society after prison. She established a live feed for children in cancer wards to connect with the farm animals and organizes farm visits for families in need, granting end-of-life wishes. Judd’s selfless dedication has transformed lives, fostering emotional connections between people and animals. She tirelessly works without compensation driven solely by her passion for the cause.