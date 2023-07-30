David Alan Faye

Chief Executive Officer

Faye

David Faye is an accomplished entrepreneur and CEO of Faye Business Systems Group (Faye) with extensive experience in leveraging information technology to build and grow businesses. With over 35 years in the industry, he specializes in accounting, ERP, CX, and CRM software, offering a range of services including project management, consulting, training, and support.

Faye has emerged as a top software company. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 award winner for nine consecutive years, he is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and bot technologies. They were honored as the 2023 SugarCRM President’s Club Partner of the Year and the 2022 North America Zendesk GTM Partner of the Year. Under Faye’s leadership, the company has achieved exceptional revenue growth, completed three key acquisitions, and established partnerships with leading global brands.