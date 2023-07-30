Founder & CEO

Apollo Strategy Group, Inc.

Dr. Apollo Emeka is an executive leadership coach and strategic consultant focused on helping clients achieve their full potential. Through his start-up, Apollo Strategy Group, he provides leadership coaching and enterprise consulting services. Dr. Emeka draws on his lived experiences as a Black professional to inform his work; his philosophy centers on the idea that diversity is essential and not an optional pursuit. Apollo Strategy Group embraces diverse perspectives, hiring and contracting individuals who bring a wide range of experiences and viewpoints. By leveraging true diversity, the team develops pragmatic, accessible, and agile solutions for clients. Dr. Emeka believes that diverse entrepreneurs and business owners are the driving force behind change and innovation in the 21st century economy, and his team is dedicated to supporting their efforts as the Next Wave.