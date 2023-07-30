President & CEO

HealthRIGHT 360

Dr. Vitka Eisen, president and CEO of HealthRIGHT 360, has a personal understanding of homelessness and addiction, having experienced it herself in the past. Under her leadership, HealthRIGHT 360 has become a statewide health justice organization, providing integrated healthcare to low-income residents in 11 California counties. Through strategic mergers and comprehensive services, such as medical care, substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, and housing assistance, the organization supports individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, trauma, and other chronic conditions.

Dr. Eisen is committed to health equity, social justice, and addressing the harms caused by the criminalization of substance use disorder. Her work is grounded in community experience and ensures that HealthRIGHT 360 serves a diverse population with both clients and employees reflecting this diversity.