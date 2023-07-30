Chief Executive Officer

Poppy Life Care

Erica Solis is an accomplished CEO with expertise in growing and scaling companies. With a passion for holistic health, she founded Poppy Life Care to provide accessible and affordable resources to individuals and families facing health challenges. Solis has led significant growth in employee population, clinic expansion, and revenue increase in previous roles. She co-founded Movocash, a fintech solution, and played a crucial role in scaling NWHM, a homebuilding start-up. As the CEO of Poppy Life Care, Solis has forged partnerships with reputable organizations and assembled a strong team to disrupt mental healthcare delivery. She is recognized for her leadership and operational excellence by prestigious entities. Her track record showcases her ability to drive company growth, foster partnerships, and implement innovative solutions.