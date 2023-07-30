Finalist: Bill Roberts

Chief Financial Officer

With decades of experience guiding leading entertainment brands like Panavision, Technicolor, EMI, and Laser Pacific, Bill Roberts has navigated these companies through the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. Almost 10 years ago, he joined Panavision after it had just emerged from a significant financial restructuring through an investment from Cerberus Capital and as a result of the transaction was facing a creditor lawsuit. He shepherded the company from a place of tight monetary constraints to one of growth and guided the acquisition of related businesses to create a full-service camera, lighting, studio, and post-production powerhouse.

Through tremendous effort, Roberts provided fiscal stewardship for the company during the pandemic and the company made it through. By the end of 2021, Panavision was almost back to its pre-pandemic headcount.