Finalist: Bruno Adoric

Chief Financial Officer & COO

Sole Source Capital

Bruno Adoric is the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Sole Source Capital (SSC) where he is responsible for fund administration and compliance. Adoric has over 13 years of experience in accounting, financial reporting, compliance, and administration of private equity, venture capital, and fund of funds.

He currently serves as a director for Worldwide Produce, Dallas Plastics, Peak Technologies, I.D. Images, and Westwood Laboratories. Prior to joining SSC, Adoric spent five years as an outsourced CFO at Standish Management, focusing primarily on private equity funds with over $13 billion in AUM. During his time at Standish, he served as SSC’s outsourced CFO for two years. He previously worked at Panoptic Fund Administration Group and J.P. Morgan.