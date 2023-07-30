Finalist: Burt Podbere

Chief Financial Officer

Burt Podbere has been chief financial officer of CrowdStrike for nearly eight years. His efforts have been key in helping to build CrowdStrike as a financially explosive organization, from highgrowth startup to one that is globally recognized as a trusted leader in cybersecurity.

Podbere is an experienced financial leader with more than 20 years in the tech industry. Throughout his tenure at CrowdStrike, he has been an integral leader and helped grow the company, expanding into different key markets successfully by attracting a powerhouse bench of key investors and retaining them over time. Podbere was instrumental in the organization’s massive IPO in 2019-the largest in cybersecurity history at the time-and led the company to be the successful, profitable public company it is today.