Finalist: Christopher Young

Interim CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Entravision Communications

As CFO of Entravision, a leading global advertising solutions, media, and technology company, Chris Young has a unique background geared around finance and media operations than the typical accounting path of CFOs. He began his career as a banker and became CFO of Visa Media, a national Outdoor Advertising company, which was acquired by Entravision.

Upon arriving at Entravision, Young was quickly promoted to run the Outdoor Advertising division. Upon helping Entravision successfully divest its Outdoor division, in 2008 he moved into the role as CFO of the parent company. Since that time, he has leveraged his banking experience to help guide Entravision through multiple recessions and loan amendments while ensuring the company stayed focused on reducing its debt levels to nearly zero times on a net of cash basis.