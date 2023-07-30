Finalist: David Barter

Chief Financial Officer

New Relic

David Barter is New Relic’s chief financial officer and brings nearly three decades of high-growth public and private company finance experience to New Relic. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer of C3 AI, where he led the company through a successful IPO. Previously, he held the chief financial officer position at Model N and led finance teams at Microsoft, General Electric, and Guidewire Software.

Barter is an established business leader with proven success leading the financial strategies of public companies in the technology sector. He holds a master of business administration and master of engineering management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a bachelor in business administration in finance and philosophy from University of Notre Dame.