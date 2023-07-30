Finalist: Frank Sansone

Chief Financial Officer

Beyond Limits

Frank J. Sansone brings 30 years of financial management and compliance experience in both public and private companies. His extensive financial leadership experience with energy and enterprise-grade software companies makes him a uniquely well-positioned fit for Beyond Limits.

In his relatively short time with Beyond Limits, Sansone has completed three major acquisitions and established a $250 million credit line. Beyond Limits is also in the process of launching its Middle East activities and executing Series D funding. He previously served as CFO of privately-held enterprise document management SAAS company Altec, which was acquired by Beyond Limits in March 2022. The addition of Altec to Beyond Limits was completed to enable accelerated product growth and drive digital transformation in new markets.