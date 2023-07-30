Finalist: Jim Mancuso

Chief Financial Officer

Chosen Foods

Jim Mancuso is currently the chief financial officer of Chosen Foods, America’s No. 1 avocado oil based out of San Diego. He has successfully built out the accounting, finance, and IT functions of Chosen Foods post-spinoff from the parent company. He has successfully implemented SAP S4 as the company’s ERP while developing the foundational SOPs for order to cash, procure to pay, and record to report. During his time, Chosen successfully acquired and integrated the Ahuacatlan brand while continuing to lead the growth of the avocado oil category.

Prior to Chosen Foods, Mancuso spent time as CFO of My- Mochi, the fastest-growing frozen novelty and ranked #11 in the frozen novelty space, which followed a successful stint with SmartyPants Vitamins as CFO, culminating in a successful sale to Unilever.