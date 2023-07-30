Finalist: Matthew Janopaul

Chief Financial Officer

Fender Musical Instrument Corporation (FMIC)

Matthew Janopaul brings decades of financial expertise to his role as chief financial officer at Fender Music Instruments Corporation (FMIC), one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors, transforming music history since 1946. With the transition from private equity to the long-term capital provided by Servco Pacific Inc., FMIC’s investor since 1985, his focus is centered around key strategic growth initiatives. These include continuing to deliver growth consistent with culture-driven brands and optimization of FMIC’s global footprint from a sales and supply standpoint.

Janopaul’s diverse career has ranged from being a senior investment professional in the public and private equity markets to senior operating roles within the branded consumer products, business services, financial services, manufacturing, and retail sectors.