Finalist: Phil Oseas

Chief Accounting Officer

GeoLinks

Phil Oseas serves as chief accounting officer of GeoLinks. Advising businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to early-stage start-ups, he has more than 30 years of financial and accounting experience in a variety of industries including telecommunications, consumer products, manufacturing, entertainment, oil and gas, medical device, and education.

Oseas has been instrumental in driving GeoLinks’ remarkable growth and industry achievement. His strategies and decision- making have been essential in allowing GeoLinks to reach key financial goals, including securing letters of credit for the Connect America Fund (CAF) Letter of Credit requirement in California and Nevada. In 2021, Oseas played an integral part in obtaining key financing, enabling the company to purchase wireless spectrum assets from Verizon, making GeoLinks the largest holder of LMDS spectrum in the U.S.