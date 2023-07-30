Finalist: Randolph P. Siwabessy

Chief Financial Officer

University of California, Irvine; UCI Health

Having joined a year ago as UCI Health’s chief financial officer in the middle of a global pandemic, Randolph P. Siwabessy has weathered the COVID-19 storm and has helped the enterprise come out even more vital. By stabilizing UCI Health’s finances during this challenging time he implemented new long-range planning strategies, adjusting for the pandemic, and capturing costs for CARE Act dollars - all of which have helped UCI Health come out financially stronger than before.

Siwabessy has taken innovative measures to invest in UCI Health’s growth by aligning the financial objectives between UCI Health and UCI’s School of Medicine (SOM). By creating a collaborative culture among other UCI school-specific CFOs, colleagues at both enterprises seek his counsel which paves the path for collective success for the health system.