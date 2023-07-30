Finalist: Rick Urban

Chief Financial Officer & COO

QCMI

Rick Urban successfully led his organization through the pandemic, despite the fact that the industries impacted the most were the two industries Quality Controlled Manufacturing, Inc. services. This was done not only by applying and receiving government programs, but also by finding and writing additional grants, reducing expenses - without any layoffs and working with customers to find additional business - which also set the company up for future growth.

He was able to get the associated nonprofit back up and running as a training academy in order to continue to develop needed talent. At the same time, Urban made the decision to purchase additional material in anticipation of supply chain problems and rising prices, which protected customers’ demand schedule as the industries of aerospace and energy generation are now in a significant incline.