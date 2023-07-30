President & CEO

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire

Gloria Jetter Crockett is the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, leading the local chapter in creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. She demonstrates unwavering commitment to supporting families facing these hardships and motivates her team through the challenges of the pandemic, ensuring wishes are granted. Her steadfast leadership allowed over 165 wishes to be fulfilled in 2021 through unique remote experiences.

As restrictions eased, the organization granted 247 wishes while still having over 500 wishes waiting to be fulfilled. With more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit executive roles, Crockett excels in organizational development, fundraising, and strategic planning. She has a proven track record of achieving results and serving those in need with compassion and dedication.