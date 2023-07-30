Honoree: Jang Lee

Chief Financial Officer

Flow Finance

An experienced chief financial officer with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry, Jang Lee is skilled in business planning, sales, management, business development, and analytics. He has worked in the financial world for over 25 years. He has worked for successful companies such as Western Office, The Black Tux, Hollar, Joymode, UpRound Partners, and now Flow Finance Inc., and began his career as an accountant and financial analyst.

Lee launched a fractional CFO consulting firm in 2020 (UpRound Partners). Upon starting the business he built a client list of over 25 companies, assisting them with financial models, cash planning, and raising debt and equity. He helped navigate several companies through the pandemic and raised over $100 million combined.

In early 2022, his firm was acquired by Flow Finance, where he currently serves as the company’s chief financial officer. Flow Finance is a financial services and technology company redefining what founders should expect from their accountants. Under Lee’s financial stewardship, the company provides best-in-class, personalized financial services combined with a data consolidation platform that empowers customers to go beyond their numbers to unlock actionable, strategic insights. Flow Finance is an end-to-end financial services and technology company redefining what founders should expect from their accountants. Within the last three years, he has worked with over 50 start-up companies within direct-to-consumer, SaaS, and consumer packaged goods at various stages. He has been able to assist with strategy and managing the finance function for these companies.

Throughout his career, Lee has grown as a professional and learned to take on particularly difficult or challenging projects. Overall, he has made a significant impact on Flow Finance’s growth and success since he joined the team. He continues to work successfully in the venture-backed start-up space despite current economic conditions and is driving stability into these businesses.