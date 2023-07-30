Honoree: Kevin Trosian

Chief Financial Officer

Extensiv

For the last 25 years, Kevin Trosian has been a finance leader in technology, operations, and financial infrastructure and transactions, and an active member of the community in the Greater Los Angeles area. As CFO at Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central), he led three strategic acquisitions, multiple capital raises, and the rebranding of Extensiv to launch Extensiv Hub in 2023, the industry’s first platform that connects brands, warehouses, and 3PLs for a truly cart-to-warehouse fulfillment solution. The successful launch of Extensiv Hub follows his success in seeing Extensiv to profitability post-acquisitions and in closing a senior secured term loan from Runway Growth Capital LLC in November 2022. Having successfully navigated the pandemic and the resulting industry shifts and uncertainty across the supply chain, Trosian has positioned the company for growth and success as brands and 3PLs adjust to changing consumer expectations and industry constraints.

Trosian started his career as a primary research analyst at UCLA Medical Center, where he performed research on heart transplant patients. Passionate about engaging and teaching the generation of finance leaders, his experience as a college professor at both USC and LMU helped develop his skills in packaging experience and wisdom into teachable and uplifting lessons for those who are on a similar career path. He continues to inspire his team and a community of financial professionals with his unique ability to listen and connect authentically with others while simultaneously motivating them to reach their highest potential.

Trosian serves his Los Angeles community in a number of roles. Currently, he coaches and mentors for a variety of children’s sports teams. He also serves as a board member for the Professional Lifeguard Foundation, an organization that provides scholarships to deserving applicants. He started lifeguarding as a teen and continues to work with L.A. County lifeguards on a seasonal basis at the beaches in Venice, Santa Monica, and Manhattan Beach, including as an instructor for the Junior Lifeguard program.