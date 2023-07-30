Honoree: Kyle Beilman

Kyle Beilman

Chief Financial Officer Dave

Kyle Beilman is the chief financial officer at Dave, one of the leading U.S. neobanks and a pioneer in financial services, overseeing the strategic finance, accounting, investor relations, corporate development, accounting, business operations, and member success functions. As one of Dave’s first employees in 2017, he was responsible for building the teams responsible for many of the company’s key operational functions that have enabled it to scale. Additionally, under his leadership Dave has raised more than $500 million in equity and debt capital, including taking the company public in January 2022. Today, Dave serves more than eight million customers in the U.S., using AI to provide best-in-class banking and credit services at a fraction of the cost of incumbent banks. Under Beilman’s fiscal stewardship, Dave is one of the fastest growing and most beloved financial brands, having saved its members more than a collective $1 billion in overdraft fees.

Dave uses disruptive technology to provide best-in-class banking services to millions of members at a fraction of the cost compared to incumbents. The anchor of the banking value proposition, ExtraCash, provides up to $500 of short-term, interest-free advances to members within minutes of joining. The speed to value, access, and pricing of ExtraCash compared to traditional overdraft fees sets them apart from incumbents and is a key to their strategy to efficiently acquire transacting Dave debit card members.

Prior to this position, Beilman worked in corporate strategy at Red Bull. Before that he worked in investment banking at Centerview Partners from August 2013 to January 2016 and Moelis & Company from May 2012 to August 2013 and May 2011 to August 2011. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California-Marshall School of Business, where he graduated summa cum laude.