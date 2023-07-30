Honoree: Leigh Vosseller

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Tandem Diabetes Care

Leigh Vosseller began her career in public accounting at Deloitte and has continued to develop her financial skills and expertise over the last 20 years at various companies in biotech and life sciences in the San Diego area. She currently serves as Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer since June 2018. Tandem is a mission-driven organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through a portfolio of products and solutions.

In her current role at Tandem, Vosseller oversees the traditional finance and accounting functions, and also recently took on increased responsibility for the market access function. It is a pivotal time to lead this function at Tandem as the company is evaluating a transition from the traditional reimbursement channel for business model optimization. Since promotion into the CFO role in early 2018, the company has grown annual sales at a cumulative average growth rate of approximately 50% and increased the size of its customer base seven-fold as a result of a transformative new product launch and commencement of operations outside the United States. Vosseller has also successfully led the execution of three public financings, one of which was critical to the company’s ability to continue operations after a severe disruption in the market by a competitor put Tandem’s business in jeopardy. In the past 24 months, she has played a key leadership role as Tandem has grown at a CAGR of nearly 30% with continued expansion into markets outside the U.S., secured FDA approval, and launched a new product, navigated through the lingering effects of a challenging COVID environment, managed spending through a tough competitive and economic environment, and closed two acquisitions.

Vosseller previously served as vice president and chief financial officer at Genoptix Medical Laboratory in 2011 after initially joining Genoptix in 2008. Prior to that, she held a senior finance position at Biosite, Inc., where she played a key role in developing the company’s financial and administrative infrastructure.