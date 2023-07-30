Founder, President, & CEO

MGA Entertainment, Inc.

Isaac Larian, founder, president, and CEO of MGA Entertainment, Inc., is a remarkable example of an immigrant who rose from humble beginnings to become a billionaire and the driving force behind a leading global toy and entertainment company. With a meager $753 upon arriving in the U.S.,he has spent over four decades revolutionizing the industry through iconic brands such as Bratz(tm), L.O.L Surprise!(tm), and Little Tikes®, delivering innovation and inspiration.

Despite his immense achievements, Larian remains grounded and deeply committed to philanthropy. Motivated by his own childhood experiences and a genuine desire to bring joy to underprivileged children, he actively supports noteworthy causes like Toys For Tots and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Moreover, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he founded MGA Cares, an initiative that provides relief to children affected by disasters worldwide. This endeavor involves distributing essential protective gear, donating toys to displaced children, and providing blankets to earthquake victims.