Jessica Ann Hubbard

Chief Executive Officer

Casa Youth Shelter

Jessica Hubbard, CEO of Casa Youth Shelter, has overcome challenging circumstances to dedicate her life to empowering youth. Growing up in poverty with an unstable home, she earned a full scholarship to the University of Florida and became a teacher, receiving accolades for her impact. Motivated by students’ struggles with the criminal justice system, she pursued a law degree while working and gained experience as a compliance director and campus director.

As Director of Programs and Chief Programs Officer at Girls Inc. of Orange County, Hubbard transformed the lives of thousands of economically disadvantaged girls, expanding the organization’s reach and empowering them to graduate college. Now at Casa Youth Shelter, she applies her lived experience to support and nurture youth in crisis, offering shelter, counseling and support services.