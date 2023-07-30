(LIEZL ESTIPONA)

Chief Executive Officer

Sunstone Management

John Keisler is the CEO and managing partner of Sunstone Management Inc., a diversified private capital firm in Southern California. Sunstone invests in early-stage technology startups and fosters economic growth through public-private partnerships across government, education, and private sectors.

Previously, Keisler served as the economic development director for the City of Long Beach, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives. Under his leadership, the city experienced a surge in private sector investment and implemented programs like the Everyone In Plan and the Long Beach Recovery Act to create an equitable and inclusive economy. His commitment to economic opportunities extends beyond Long Beach as he actively participates in organizations throughout California. Additionally, as part of Sunstone’s charitable arm, the Sunstone Community Fund, Keisler has allocated $1 million over five years to support early-stage entrepreneurship and economic development initiatives, benefiting university startup incubators and diverse founders.