Chief Executive Officer

American Lending Center

John Shen, a Chinese native who came to the U.S. as a foreign student, is an accomplished entrepreneur and the CEO of American Lending Center (ALC). Under his leadership, ALC has become one of the country’s most successful non-bank small business lending institutions. In addition, Shen has founded other thriving businesses, including Sunstone Management and Partake Collective. His entrepreneurial vision has propelled these companies to success.

Shen’s unique lending model, developed after the 2008 financial crisis, transformed ALC into a major player, generating over $100 million in revenue in 2021. Under his leadership, ALC played a crucial role in supporting underserved and minority small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, funding approximately 30,000 loans across all states and ranking among the top 50 lenders.