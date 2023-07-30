Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Managing Partner

Equinox Strategy Partners

Jonathan Fitzgarrald is a seasoned advisor who helps undervalued professionals unlock their potential and achieve growth in revenue, market visibility, and their practices. His unique approach, inspired by the Moneyball strategy, focuses on coaching skilled professionals in legal, financial, accounting, and professional services firms who are often overlooked. Clients he advises have experienced revenue increases of up to 20% in the first year.

Fitzgarrald is a highly regarded speaker, having presented at prestigious events like the Managing Partner Forum and UCLA Anderson School of Management, and his expertise has been featured in numerous prominent publications. His motivation lies in empowering professionals to succeed, and his background in equestrian events and international humanitarian work has instilled resilience, multiple perspectives, and language skills in him.