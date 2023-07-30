Chief Executive Officer

Phelps United

Larry Weng is a serial entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in media, hospitality, technology, logistics and e-commerce. Leading Phelps United LLC with a clear vision, he recognizes the need for brands to swiftly develop comprehensive e-commerce marketplace strategies to avoid losing market share, valuable retail partners and brand devaluation from unauthorized resellers.

To empower brands across all product categories in navigating the fast-paced and complex e-commerce marketplace landscape, Weng and the Phelps United team have developed a proprietary enablement platform that grants instant access to multiple sales channels and marketplaces, minimizing conflict, driving sales, and maximizing equity. Phelps United also provides a suite of marketplace management services, including brand protection, logistics and advertising. Under Weng’s leadership, Phelps United has consistently ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Orange County.