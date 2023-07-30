President & CEO

South County Outreach

LaVal Brewer is the president & CEO of South County Outreach, an Irvine-based nonprofit dedicated to preventing hunger and homelessness. With over 30 years of nonprofit management experience, he has a strong background in executive and development roles. His passion for the nonprofit sector was sparked during a summer job, leading him to serve in various leadership positions at YMCAs and Playworks Southern California.

Prior to joining South County Outreach, Brewer contributed to the impressive growth of OneOC as the director of business development and partnerships. As President and CEO, he aims to transform the food pantry into a welcoming environment and expand support for those struggling with rent and utilities. Residing in Mission Viejo, he finds inspiration from his wife and three daughters.