Chief Executive Officer

Shawmut Design and Construction

Les Hiscoe’s career in construction management has been marked by impressive achievements, ascending from project manager to CEO. Under his leadership, he has experienced remarkable growth, increasing revenue from $558 million to $1.3 billion and expanding to 11 offices nationwide.

Hiscoe has played a pivotal role in Shawmut’s exponential growth in the Los Angeles market, driving a 260% revenue increase in the last five years alone. His focus now lies in expanding Shawmut’s presence in Southern California, particularly in the commercial, life sciences, and education sectors. He has also prioritized creating a diverse and inclusive work environment, resulting in women representing 31% of Shawmut’s workforce and over 21% in leadership positions. Shawmut’s achievements under Hiscoe’s leadership have earned them accolades as a top workplace and a champion of diversity and inclusion.