President-Greater LA, Orange County, & Inland Empire

CBRE

Lew Horne, president of advisory services at CBRE, brings over 30 years of experience, exceptional business expertise, and community involvement to the commercial real estate industry. He oversees various divisions within CBRE, leading a collaborative approach to deliver strategic solutions for clients. As an early advocate for workplace transformation, he played a pivotal role in launching CBRE’s Workplace360 concept, reshaping the company’s work environment and expanding it globally.

Alongside his professional achievements, Horne actively engages in community initiatives, including addressing homelessness in L.A. and promoting civic engagement. He holds influential positions in organizations such as the Central City Association, Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, and Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters. Recognized for his contributions, he was inducted into the SoCal NAIOP Hall of Fame and received prestigious awards from various institutions.