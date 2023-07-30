Chairman, CEO, & President

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Liam K. Griffin is the chairman, CEO, and president of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. He has held various leadership positions within the company since joining in 2001, including EVP and General Manager of High-Performance Analog and SVP of Sales and Marketing. In May 2014, he became president and in May 2016 became CEO and a director. Recently in May 2021, he was appointed chairman of the board.

Griffin’s industry experience also includes serving as VP of Worldwide Sales at Vectron International and holding positions at AT&T’s Microelectronics and Network Systems’ businesses. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and an MBA from Boston University. Currently he serves on the boards of National Instruments and the CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County.