Chief Executive Officer

Tax Relief Advocates

Lindsay Ann Oglesby’s career journey is marked by her exceptional rise in the education and tax industries. With a solid foundation in operations and sales, she joined TRA in 2019, playing a pivotal role in its transformation as chief operating officer. Her leadership abilities combined with her dedication to helping individuals fueled TRA’s unprecedented growth from 20 to 360 employees in four years. TRA’s accomplishments under her guidance include being recognized as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in the Pacific Region by Inc 5000 and receiving the Business of the Year Award in 2022. Oglesby’s commitment to ethics earned TRA the Torch Award for Ethics and the Great Places to Work Certification. Beyond her professional achievements, she actively gives back to the community and participates in causes she believes in. As the first female CEO of a tax resolution firm, Oglesby’s transformative leadership continues to drive TRA’s success.