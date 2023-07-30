CEO & Founder

Lisa PR

Lisa Elkan is a marketing and public relations professional with a focus on legal marketing. Her specialties include marketing, public relations, advertising, social media marketing, business development, and brand management. After recognizing the demand for her skills, she started her own PR firm, Lisa PR, in 2012. Her firm has been named one of UCLA ONE’s Top Businesses and won the Best Law Firm PR Specialist (California) award from New World Report’s Legal Elite Awards.

Elkan is passionate about teaching professionals how to grow their businesses. During the pandemic, she supported struggling local businesses by securing press coverage and helped fellow mompreneurs succeed. Her dedication in merging personal and professional values sets her apart in the industry, and always goes the extra mile to ensure client satisfaction and success.