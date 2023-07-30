President & CEO

Greif & Co.

Lloyd Greif, a 41-year veteran of investment banking, founded Greif & Co. in 1992. Known as the “Head Owl,” he excels in engineering high-value M&A transactions and financings for middle-market growth companies. As CEO, he not only runs a leading independent investment banking boutique but also serves as a trusted advisor to CEOs, offering business advice and strategic guidance. His philanthropy extends to promoting entrepreneurship, as evidenced by his founding of the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at USC.

With extensive knowledge and expertise in negotiations, Greif consistently creates value for clients and has closed over $2.5 billion in M&A transactions in diverse industries. Additionally, he actively engages in civic initiatives, serving on government committees, charitable boards, and industry alliances, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community.