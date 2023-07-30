Founder & Senior Managing Partner

Way Capital, Inc.

Malcolm Davies brings over 25 years of experience as an award-winning capital advisor and developer, having played a vital role in capitalizing over $15B worth of commercial real estate ventures. His expertise spans the entire capital stack, encompassing various financing solutions such as non-recourse senior and stretch-senior debt, mezzanine, and preferred equity, as well as co-GP and LP equity financing.

Davies’ extensive experience includes navigating through different stages of the real estate cycle, including the challenges posed by the Great Recession. Additionally he co-founded the PEERS Organization, dedicated to philanthropy, entrepreneurship, the environment, relationships, and social endeavors. Through annual galas, the organization has raised over $1M for charitable causes, benefiting organizations like the Challenged Athlete’s Foundation, Just In Time Foster Youth, TKF Foundation, and Equinox.