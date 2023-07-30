Founder & CEO

Manna Kadar Beauty

Manna Kadar is the visionary entrepreneur behind the rapidly growing Manna Kadar Beauty family of brands, encompassing cosmetics, skincare, pet products, and more. With her award-winning “7 Minute Face” system, she simplifies beauty routines for busy moms. Committed to giving back, she serves on the boards of Goodwill and USC’s Women in Business, donating 10% of her company’s profits to philanthropic causes.

Raised by a resilient Asian single mother, Kadar experienced the challenges of her neighborhood firsthand, using education and entrepreneurship as her escape. From owning her first cosmetics store at 16 to expanding her mall-based chain to seven stores, she later ventured into tanning salons, eventually establishing the successful Manna Kadar Beauty empire. By understanding her customers’ needs, she creates versatile and high-quality products that empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty.