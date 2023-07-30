Michael J. Beals

(Marc Weisberg)

President

Vanguard University

As president of Vanguard University, Dr. Michael Beals has led unprecedented strategic growth since 2014. His growth-focused approach has resulted in record undergraduate enrollment, even amidst the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2022-2023 academic year, Vanguard welcomed its largest incoming undergraduate class ever, defying nationwide enrollment decline trends. The university has seen remarkable growth with undergraduate student enrollments increasing from 1,499 five years ago to 1,806 in 2022.

Additionally, under President Beals’ tenure, the university has achieved financial sustainability by diversifying revenue streams, doubling the endowment, and raising over $34 million in philanthropic support. Major capital campaigns have secured the two largest gifts in university history in 2022 and 2023, resulting in significant campus improvements and new buildings. His leadership has transformed Vanguard University’s future.