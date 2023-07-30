Mike Peter Spagnola

President & CEO

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)

Mike Spagnola, an automotive enthusiast, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role as president and CEO of SEMA. With a background in owning and managing successful automotive businesses, he understands the industry from various perspectives. He led the development of the SEMA Garage, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to efficient product development and CARB testing.

As CEO he oversees a large staff and multiple offices, fostering collaboration with industry leaders and driving the growth of the SEMA show. Spagnola is also actively involved in charitable initiatives, supporting underrepresented youth in the automotive field. Known for his leadership style and emphasis on people, he prioritizes his employees’ success and recognizes their contributions. With a passion for racing and a commitment to family, he embodies a well-rounded approach to both work and life.