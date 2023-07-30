Nominee: Andrew Guarni

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Hoag

Andrew Guarni, as the CFO of Hoag, the leading hospital in Orange County, played a pivotal role in supporting healthcare workers and managing the hospital’s complex supply chain during the pandemic. His leadership ensured the safety and protection of Hoag’s employees and enabled the hospital to effectively serve patients.

His contributions extended beyond the hospital’s walls; he facilitated the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to various organizations, including nonprofits, schools, and essential workers in the community. Despite the challenges faced by healthcare institutions nationwide, Guarni successfully managed Hoag’s financial health, positioning it for future growth. The hospital is expanding throughout Orange County, acquiring new practices, constructing new facilities, and investing in advanced technologies. His leadership has been instrumental in Hoag’s financial well-being and ongoing success.