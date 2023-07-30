Nominee: Anthony Domenici

CFA Chief Financial Officer

BASECAMP Consulting Group LLC

Anthony Domenici, CFA, has nearly 20 years of experience in finance, accounting, and treasury and is a CFA charterholder. He began his career working in private equity in Los Angeles but has spent a majority of it in various finance roles in multiple billion-dollar companies. He co-founded BASECAMP over two years ago as CFO and has since scaled the company to eight employees, serving over 50 clients.

Domenici provides CFO advisory to clients and manages BASECAMP’s finance and accounting practice and has recently supported several clients in acquiring working capital, whether that be a line of credit, series A, or a crowdfunding campaign. What he enjoys most is helping business owners realize their dreams!