Nominee: Charly Kevers

Chief Financial Officer

Carta

Charly Kevers is the CFO at Carta, leading finance, accounting, treasury, risk, and investor relations teams. During his five-year tenure, he played a pivotal role in growing Carta from a Series C to a Series G company with a valuation of $7.4 billion. He also spearheaded the initial transactions on CartaX, the company’s private market listing venue.

With over 20 years of experience, Kevers has held diverse roles in finance, investor relations, corporate development, and strategy across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to joining, he served as VP of finance at LendingClub, overseeing finance activities for new products and strategic initiatives. Kevers has also contributed to significant initiatives at Salesforce, Hewlett Packard, J.P. Morgan, and Samsung. Additionally, he holds a business degree from ESCP Business School and an MBA from INSEAD.