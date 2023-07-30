Nominee: Dan Durn

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Adobe

Dan Durn was appointed as Adobe’s CFO and executive vice president in October 2021. He leads the finance, technology services, and operations organization, leveraging his extensive expertise in technology, finance, and global strategy. Under his leadership Adobe has achieved strong financial performance, surpassing revenue records and exceeding targets. Despite economic uncertainty, Durn’s disciplined approach and emphasis on financial fundamentals have enabled profitable growth and prevented mass layoffs.

His strategic vision and focus on innovation have positioned Adobe for continued success. For instance, in the latest earnings report, Adobe reported $4.66 billion in revenue for the quarter, representing significant yearover- year growth. His ability to encourage the company to look around corners, understand where market inflections are and invest in its innovation engine is enabling the company to continue to grow its top and bottom line.