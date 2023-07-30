Nominee: Mara Garcia

Chief Financial Officer

Phonexa

Mara Garcia, the CFO of Phonexa, drives the financial growth and future expansion of the all-in-one marketing platform. She leads Phonexa’s tax, accounting, and finance teams, contributing to the company’s ongoing success. Recognized for her outstanding achievements, she was nominated for the CFO of the Year Award by the Los Angeles Business Journal, L.A. Times B2B Publishing Inspirational Women Leadership Award, and was named CFO to Watch by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

As a member of the Forbes Finance Council, Garcia brings valuable expertise to the industry. She joined Phonexa in 2020 as the VP of finance and accounting and oversaw many of Phonexa’s financial practices and procedures, including but not limited to supervision of internal and external expenses, budgeting, audit management, and tax preparation.