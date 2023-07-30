Nominee: Mark Partin

Chief Financial Officer

BlackLine

Mark Partin has led the development of cloud-based solutions that revolutionize accounting and finance operations for global mid-market and enterprise organizations.

BlackLine’s secure and scalable software automates critical financial processes, enhancing the integrity of financial reporting, increasing efficiency, and providing real-time visibility into results and operations. Unifying accounting systems, data, and processes has modernized operations and enabled continuous accounting. Their solutions integrate with over 30 ERP systems and various financial systems, ensuring compatibility and data accessibility.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, under Partin’s leadership BlackLine achieved 23% increase in total GAAP revenues from 2021, and a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 107% by December 2022. Beyond his role at BlackLine, he is a founding partner of Meaningful Partners, investing in companies focused on societal impact.