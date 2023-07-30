Nominee: Matt Dunaj

Chief Financial Officer

Fly By Jing

Matt Dunaj, CFO and COO of Fly By Jing, an Asian food company, has been instrumental in the company’s success. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara with degrees in accounting and psychology, he gained experience in public accounting before transitioning to corporate finance. Prior to joining Fly By Jing, he spent nine years at Follow Your Heart, a renowned plant-based food producer, where he held various leadership positions including CFO.

Fly By Jing recently secured $12 million in Series B funding, allowing them to expand their wholesale business and partner with national retailers such as Kroger and Albertsons. With Dunaj’s financial leadership, the company aims to transform the grocery store “ethnic aisle” by introducing bold innovative flavors. In his threeyear tenure as CFO, he has overseen significant deals, including an acquisition and a major fund raise.