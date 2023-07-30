Nominee: Matt Howard Mishalow

Chief Financial Officer

Guided Discoveries

Matt Howard Mishalow, a Henderson, NV native, has made significant contributions throughout his career. Graduating from the University of Oregon with a major in economics and accounting, he gained leadership skills as a camp counselor at Catalina Sea Camp. He joined Guided Discoveries (GDI) as the summer camp director of Astrocamp and provided financial support during the school year.

After success in Las Vegas at International Market Centers, Mishalow returned to GDI as the CFO, bringing modernization and financial expertise. His achievements include implementing a new financial model, modernizing systems, and securing PPP funding during COVID. His in-depth knowledge of operations and finance has been instrumental in GDI’s recovery and adapting to post-COVID challenges. His ability to plan for the future and improve protocols showcases his exceptional talent and contribution to the organization.