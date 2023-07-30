Nominee: Renee Marie Gaeta

Chief Financial Officer

Eko Health, Inc.

As the current CFO of Eko Health, Inc., Renee Marie Gaeta has successfully transformed and optimized the company’s support operations, implementing cost-effective scaling strategies. Under her guidance, financial reporting capabilities were revamped, enabling completed audits and the establishment of financial planning and analysis expertise. She played a vital role in securing $30 million in equity funding and positioning the company for upcoming product launches and commercial expansion.

Gaeta also oversees human capital and leads the company’s international expansion strategy. Prior to Eko Health, she held significant positions at Establishment Labs Holdings and Sientra, contributing to their successful IPOs and driving revenue growth. With a strong academic background and extensive experience in finance, she is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on the boards of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Candel Therapeutics, Inc.