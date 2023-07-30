Nominee: Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

Emcore

Tom Minichiello is the Chief Financial Officer at Emcore. With his strong leadership, he has guided Emcore through difficult cash management periods, facilitated equity and debt financing transactions, managed real estate matters, and executed multiple acquisitions that have enhanced the company’s prospects for profitable growth.

Before joining the company, Minichiello accumulated 24 years of experience in the telecom industry. Prior to that, he worked in various sectors including mining, construction, aerospace & defense, industrial and consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. He holds a CPA designation and earned an M.B.A. from DePaul University, an M.S. from the University of Hartford, and a B.A. from Villanova University.